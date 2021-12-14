Left Menu

BSF camel contingent, ITBP 'dare devil' bikers to participate in Republic Day parade next year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:42 IST
BSF camel contingent, ITBP 'dare devil' bikers to participate in Republic Day parade next year
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The famed BSF camel contingent, the 'dare devil' bikers of the ITBP, and the marching contingents of other paramilitary forces like the CRPF and the CISF will be part of the Republic Day parade 2022 to be hosted at the revamped central vista here, officials said on Tuesday.

Six contingents from the forces under the command of the Union Home Ministry have been approved for participation in the national parade on Republic Day next year after consultations with the Defence Ministry.

As per a directive of the ceremonials unit of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Border Security Force (BSF) camel contingent, along with the mounted band, and marching contingents along with band teams of the Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will participate in the event that traditionally marches down from the Raisina Hill to the Rajpath wearing military regalia.

For the first time, the bike-borne display team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will also participate in the annual event, as per the details accessed by PTI.

The annual parade displays India's military might, rich cultural diversity, and socio-economic progress, and as per officials, the capacity of people who can watch the parade from the ground will be lesser as compared to pre-COVID-19 times to ensure protocols of safe distancing, even as the available space due to the central vista development could be curtailed.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in September that the re-development work of the central vista avenue, stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to ythe India Gate here, will be ready in time to host the Republic Day parade in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021