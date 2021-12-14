Was looking to break away from dark characters: Surveen Chawla on 'Decoupled'

Actor Surveen Chawla says the upcoming Netflix original “Decoupled” served as an opportunity for her to break free from dark and heavy-duty roles that she has played in the past.

Directed by Hardik Mehta of “Kaamyaab” and “Roohi” fame, the show is a comedy about a couple – played by R Madhavan and Chawla on the verge of a divorce.

''Decoupled” follows the story of Arya Iyer (Madhavan), a writer, whose marriage is over but has persuaded his estranged wife (Chawla) to continue living with him to create the myth of family for their daughter, who is terrified of their divorce.

Chawla, known for her roles in “Hate Story 2”, “Ugly”, “Parched”, “24”, “Sacred Games”, said she found the story of “Decoupled” unique and refreshing.

“I was looking forward to breaking that mould and experimenting with something that I haven't done before. For me to play Shruti, who is normal from what I've done in the past, which has been pretty dark, I thought was a refreshing change.

''As a subject, this hasn't been seen on any platform or in films. It is relatively very new and original. Thanks to the fabulous writing, I was sold after listening to it,” the 37-year-old actor told PTI in a zoom interview.

Chawla, who has worked across various mediums and in languages, said she feels blessed that audiences have always lauded her choice of work. “I am very fortunate that every piece of work that I picked up was very strong in terms of content. I feel like I've come a long way but then there's a thirst that I need to quench. And I feel as long as that thirst is alive, I'll be here,” she added.

The actor, who gained new found success with Netflix series “Sacred Games” starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, said for her the focus has always been on associating with well-rounded stories.

“‘Sacred Games’ was a very big one (show), the length of the part wasn’t a matter of concern for me and so it's quite humbling to see the response that I got. In the past, I also did a film called ‘Ugly’, with an ensemble cast and I had a much smaller part in it but, the love that I received was really good.

''This makes me believe in great stories, and expand multi-folds. I'm going to take that route of always being a part of a great story. And being remembered is what we all work for,” she added.

Chawla said playing Shruti in her new show was challenging.

''Sometimes in the chaos and drama, there are characters that bring normalcy to things and that’s how my character is. Like she's more responsive and vulnerable.'' Chawla said she would have loved to essay the part of Arya -- played by Madhavan – as she believes she is exactly like the character in real life.

I wanted to play Arya and I'm pretty much like that, I say as it is, I don't have a social filter, due to which I am often misconstrued,” she said.

In “Decoupled”, Chawla’s character may be on the verge of splitting from her onscreen partner Madhavan but in reality, she fails to understand why the exit route in a marriage is so easy to follow today.

“There's such sacredness involved in this relationship, it deserves more time, patience, tolerance, and not an easy way out. Times have changed and everybody has stress.

''During our parent’s time, there was no exit room, they were there through thick and thin till death do us apart. And that had a meaning, sacredness to it. Strangely, it isn't like that today. I feel giving up cannot be an option in any relationship and particularly marriage,” she pointed out.

Produced by Bombay Fables, Andolan Films and created by Manu Joseph, “Decoupled” will stream on Netflix from December 17. BK BK

