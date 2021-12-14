Left Menu

John Abraham deletes all Instagram posts ahead of 49th birthday

Bollywood actor John Abraham has removed all posts from his Instagram account a few days ahead of his 49th birthday which is on December 17.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:36 IST
John Abraham deletes all Instagram posts ahead of 49th birthday
John Abraham (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor John Abraham has removed all posts from his Instagram account a few days ahead of his 49th birthday which is on December 17. The 'Force' actor removed all of his pictures and videos along with his profile image from Instagram despite having a massive fan following of over 9 million on the platform.

However, John has not deleted his Instagram Reels, with the last one he uploaded being about a song from 'Satyameva Jayate 2', his last box office release. His followers on the social media platform include Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra among several others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John has multiple projects lined up for their theatrical release including 'Attack' which is set to release on January 26, 2022, and 'Ek Villian Returns' set for July 8, 2022 release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021