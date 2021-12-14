Left Menu

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen, who has been basking in the success of 'Aarya 2', received huge praises from her friend and actor Salman Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:48 IST
Still of Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan from Biwi No.1 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sushmita Sen, who has been basking in the success of 'Aarya 2', received huge praises from her friend and actor Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a photo of Aarya 2's hoarding in Mumbai and complimented Sushmita.

"Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u . @sushmitasen47," Salman wrote. After seeing Salman's post, Sushmita thanked him for "all the love & generosity."

"You are a Jaan @beingsalmankhan . Thank you soooooo much for all the love & generosity! #cherished," she replied. Salman and Sushmita have worked together in several films such as 'Biwi No.1' and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

