Nagpur: Senior citizen dies after falling down from staircase at home

A 79-year-old man died after he fell down from the staircase of his house in Saubhagya Nagar in Nagpur city, police said.

The incident took place on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Haribhau Pande, a Hudkeshwar police station official said, adding that an accidental death case has been registered.

