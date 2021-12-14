Left Menu

Rasika Dugal of 'Mirzapur' fame to lead volleyball series 'Spike'

Updated: 14-12-2021 19:09 IST
Rasika Dugal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rasika Dugal, whose credits include the Amazon series 'Mirzapur' and Netflix's 'Delhi Crime', would be leading the cast of an upcoming sports drama 'Spike', which is a working title. According to Variety, created by Nishtha Shailajan and Dhaval Shah, the series will see Dugal play a volleyball coach. In preparation for the role, the actor has spent three months volleyball training in Mumbai.

"I love watching sports drama. It is a genre which keeps me on the edge of my seat even when it is formulaic, so I was thrilled to be offered a role in one," said Dugal. She added, "I am naturally drawn to roles which require me to learn a new skill. Volleyball is a tough game and the rigours of training for it and trying to learn the sport has been wildly exciting to me. My part in the show is also very different from the parts I have played or been offered so far."

As per Variety, the production for the project has wrapped the first stint in Himachal Pradesh and will return for its second schedule in January 2022. It's being produced by Shailajan's Imber Media. The screenplay comes from directors Shailajan and Shah, with co-writer Pratik Thakare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

