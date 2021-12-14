Left Menu

Aim is to be able to get people's attention on energy conservation': Bhumi Pednekar on her radio show about climate change

As World Energy Conservation Day is celebrated on December 14, actor Bhumi Pednekar released her maiden radio show that focuses on raising awareness on the need for sustainability across India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:37 IST
Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As World Energy Conservation Day is celebrated on December 14, actor Bhumi Pednekar released her maiden radio show that focuses on raising awareness on the need for sustainability across India. "Energy conservation is at the centre-stage of climate protection conversation that is happening across the world. Climate Warrior has always tried to focus on such issues that need urgent attention and through my new campaign, which kickstarts today, I want to reach out to as many people as possible, especially the youth, because they are our best hope to fight this global crisis," Bhumi said.

Bhumi has even urged people to "come together as a community and work towards energy conservation which will positively help in tackling climate change that is spiralling out of control." "With my new show, my only aim is to get people's attention on this critical issue and hopefully look at providing them with alternate solutions that are simple, environmentally friendly and sustainable. This is the only way forward for us if we want to save the planet," she added.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi is currently working on 'Badhaai Do'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

