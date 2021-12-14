Mumbai: Married, childless teen detained for kidnapping 3-year-old boy

A teen girl was detained on Tuesday by Bandra railway police in Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old boy, an official said.

The child was rescued from a shanty in the northern suburb of Borivali and has been reunited with his parents, he added.

'The girl kidnapped the boy from Bandra terminus on Sunday. After his parents, who sell balloons on the street, approached us, we checked CCTV footage from the vicinity and detained her. Our probe has found she committed this act as she was married for the last three years but was childless, due to which her husband had abandoned her,'' he said.

The official said the accused bought new clothes for the child and and also fed him well during this time.

''There is no human trafficking angle in this case. However, she has been detained and further investigation is underway,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)