Kim Kardashian states in court documents that her marriage to Kanye West can't be repaired

American media personality Kim Kardashian is interested in terminating her marriage to her estranged husband Kanye West sooner rather than later. According to People magazine, 'The Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum filed documents to move forward with her divorce and requested to be legally single after she first filed for divorce from the rapper in February.

In her latest filing, obtained by the outlet on Monday, Kardashian has asked to have child custody and property matters be separate from her marital status. "[Kardashian] has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021. [Kardashian] and her counsel have reached out to [West] and his counsel several times in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive," Kardashian cites in the documents.

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. They share four children: daughters North, and Chicago, as well as sons Saint and Psalm. "The parties' marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West]," the documents state, adding "There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case."

In her filing, Kardashian continues, "There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means. The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship." The mom of four further doubles down on her plea to dissolve the marriage. "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counselling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time," she states.

Kardashian adds, "[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted." She has recently been dating 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson. They were first linked in October and have since been publicly spotted spending time together on multiple occasions. Though Kardashian argued that West has been unresponsive in legal matters pertaining to their divorce, he has repeatedly made public pleas to get back together with his ex.

Last Thursday, West dedicated his song 'Runaway' to Kardashian while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake at the Los Angeles Coliseum. "I need you to run right back to me, baby," West said in his lyrics, adding, "more specifically, Kimberly." Kardashian was in attendance with their two eldest kids, North and Saint, as well as her sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. "Kim will always bring the kids to events that are important to Kanye. Co-parenting and making sure her kids are happy will always be her priority," a source previously told People magazine, adding that daughter North "is especially a fan of her dad's music."

However, the source noted that Kardashian "has moved on" but "she knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with," adding, "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it." (ANI)

