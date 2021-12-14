Acid thrown on two teen girls in UP's Baghpat over one-sided love

Two teenage sisters had acid thrown on them by a man who was in a one-side love affair with one of the girls in Roshangarh village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Tarannum (16) and Mantasa (14) were sleeping and one Mursaleen threw acid on them and escaped, they said.

Both the sisters were rushed to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital for better treatment.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the victim's father told police that the accused was constantly tailing his elder daughter for the past one year.

It appears to be a matter of one-sided love, he said.

Police has detained one person in this connection and a probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)