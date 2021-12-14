VHP organises event to mark 'Gita Jayanti'

In a veiled reference to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's alleged speech earlier with regard to Hindus, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Secretary General Milind Parande on Tuesday said such persons can be faced only the basis of courage.

Parande, who was addressing an event here on the occasion of 'Gita Jayanti', said a courage and fearlessness is built in one's heart and life by holding the message of immortality of soul given by the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. That's why this message of Srimad Bhagavad Gita is necessary for the society today, he said.

''I would say that the city in which this big event is happening, such arrogant people are there in this city, who are saying that, remove the police for 15 minutes, we will show to Hindu society.

''I feel that such arrogant evils (''ahankari asur'' in Hindi) can be suppressed only on the basis of courage. The awakening of that courage is an issue of significance of today,'' he said.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna preached to Arjuna to give up weakness of heart, he said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi was in the news several years ago with his so-called ''15-minute'' speech.

Parande also spoke about various preachings in the Gita.

Govind Giri ji Maharaj, Treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, spoke about the discourse in the Bhagavad Gita. Several swamijis, including Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami, spoke on the occasion.

