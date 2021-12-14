Left Menu

Kolkata book fair from Jan 31 amid strict COVID measures

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:17 IST
Kolkata book fair from Jan 31 amid strict COVID measures
  • Country:
  • India

The 45th International Kolkata Book Fair will begin on January 30 amid strict COVID-19 safety measures, officials said on Tuesday.

It will be an open congregation that will be held in Central Park in Salt Lake in view of the pandemic, they sad.

Mask will be mandatory for visitors and participants, officials said after a meeting at the state secretariat with the organisers -- the Publishers and Book Sellers Guild.

The number of bookstalls would remain the same but their size would be reduced, they added.

''There will be an opportunity for book lovers to see and buy books outside the stalls to ensure social distancing,'' an official said.

Around 580 publishers and booksellers participate in the book fair, touted to be the biggest in the world in terms of footfall, according to industry sources.

The book fair will continue till February 13 and the theme country will be Bangladesh to mark the birth centenary of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee year of its independence.

The eighth Kolkata Literature Festival would also be held at Central Park alongside the fair.

The book fair was not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021