Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian passes key test in bid to become a lawyer; Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kim Kardashian passes key test in bid to become a lawyer

Kim Kardashian has cleared a key hurdle in her unconventional quest to become an attorney. The reality television star and entrepreneur said Monday on Twitter that she passed California's First-Year Law Students' Examination—a daylong test required of aspiring lawyers in the state who are not taking the traditional path of attending an accredited law school.

Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has spoken about an addiction to watching pornography, starting at age 11, and how it gave her nightmares and messed her up when she started dating. Eilish, who turns 20 on Saturday, was speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" on Sirius XM radio on Monday.

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

Movie dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globes in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony. "Belfast," set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's Western "The Power of the Dog" got seven nods each. They were followed by global-warming satire "Don't Look Up"; "King Richard," about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the classic musical "West Side Story" and coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza" with four each.

Willkommen: Oscar-winner Redmayne stars in London revival of 'Cabaret'

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne makes a return to London's West End in a new production of the musical "Cabaret", which opened on Sunday. Redmayne plays the role of Emcee, alongside stage and screen star Jessie Buckley, in the production directed by Rebecca Frecknall.

Publicist was 'not associated with' Kanye West when she pressured election worker - West spokesperson

A publicist accused of pressuring a Georgia election worker to confess to false allegations of committing voting fraud was not "associated" with rap star Kanye West at the time she visited the worker, a representative for West said. Reuters reported on Friday that the publicist, Trevian Kutti, met on Jan. 4 with Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been targeted by then-President Donald Trump and his allies with baseless claims that she processed fraudulent votes to favor Democrat Joe Biden.

UNESCO honours Congolese rumba as cultural treasure

The heady beats of Congolese rumba were hailed by UNESCO on Tuesday as it added the central African music and dance to its list of global cultural treasures. The Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Republic had submitted a joint bid for their rumba to receive heritage status for its unique sound that melds the drumming of enslaved Africans with the melodies of Spanish colonisers.

'West Side Story' Falls Flat at Box Office With Disappointing $10 Million Debut

Audiences didn't open their wallets to see the infamous rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets play out on the big screen. "West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic musical, fell flat in its box office debut, collecting a paltry $10.5 million from 2,820 theaters. That's cause for concern because Disney and 20th Century Studios spent $100 million to revive the Shakespearean love story for modern times and stand to lose millions, unless "West Side Story" endures at the box office through the holidays and Oscar season.

Peloton parody helps reverse 'Sex and the City' sell-off

Peloton Interactive rose in a volatile trading on Monday following a parody ad firing back at an episode of a "Sex and the City" reboot TV series that suggested the company's exercise bikes can be lethal. The stock was last up about 2.5%, partly recovering from a route of over 5% on Friday that was blamed on a scene in the just-released series premiere. In the scene, the fictional Mr. Big suffers a fatal heart attack after taking a Peloton bike class.

(With inputs from agencies.)