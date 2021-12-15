Left Menu

O.J. Simpson granted early release from parole in Nevada robbery

O.J. Simpson, the former football star and television personality who was tried and acquitted in the 1994 murder of his wife and her friend, won an early release from parole on a Nevada robbery conviction, police said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 04:19 IST
O.J. Simpson granted early release from parole in Nevada robbery

O.J. Simpson, the former football star and television personality who was tried and acquitted in the 1994 murder of his wife and her friend, won an early release from parole on a Nevada robbery conviction, police said on Tuesday. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of robbery and kidnapping in a dispute over sports memorabilia at a Las Vegas casino hotel. He served nine years in a Nevada prison, and was released on parole in 2017.

"Mr. Simpson has been on parole since October 1, 2017, and his parole term would otherwise expire on February 9, 2022," Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said in a statement. "A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021," she said.

Simpson lives in a gated community in Las Vegas, where he plays golf. He was acquitted by a jury in 1995 of the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. In 1997, he lost a civil wrongful death suit and the court awarded a $33.5 million judgment against him.

The Hall of Fame running back also made a name for himself as a popular pitchman and actor. But the image many remember best was Simpson in his white Ford Bronco fleeing in a live, nationally televised police pursuit after the two stabbed and slashed bodies were found in his ex-wife's Los Angeles home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021