Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian passes key test in bid to become a lawyer; Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kim Kardashian passes key test in bid to become a lawyer

Kim Kardashian has cleared a key hurdle in her unconventional quest to become an attorney. The reality television star and entrepreneur said Monday on Twitter that she passed California's First-Year Law Students' Examination—a daylong test required of aspiring lawyers in the state who are not taking the traditional path of attending an accredited law school.

Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters

The newest "Spider-Man" movie adventure won glowing reviews from film critics on Tuesday, and box office analysts predicted the superhero spectacle would set pandemic-era sales records at cinemas this weekend. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," produced by Sony Corp's movie studio and Walt Disney Co, stars Tom Holland in his third appearance as Marvel's web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. The film opens exclusively in theaters on Friday.

Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has spoken about addiction to watching pornography, starting at age 11, and how it gave her nightmares and messed her up when she started dating. Eilish, who turns 20 on Saturday, was speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" on Sirius XM radio on Monday.

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

Movie dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globes in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony. "Belfast," set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's Western "The Power of the Dog" got seven nods each. They were followed by global-warming satire "Don't Look Up"; "King Richard," about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the classic musical "West Side Story" and coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza" with four each.

Willkommen: Oscar-winner Redmayne stars in London revival of 'Cabaret'

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne makes a return to London's West End in a new production of the musical "Cabaret", which opened on Sunday. Redmayne plays the role of Emcee, alongside stage and screen star Jessie Buckley, in the production directed by Rebecca Frecknall.

UNESCO honours Congolese rumba as cultural treasure

The heady beats of Congolese rumba were hailed by UNESCO on Tuesday as it added the central African music and dance to its list of global cultural treasures. The Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Republic had submitted a joint bid for their rumba to receive heritage status for its unique sound that melds the drumming of enslaved Africans with the melodies of Spanish colonisers.

Peloton parody helps reverse 'Sex and the City' sell-off

Peloton Interactive rose in a volatile trading on Monday following a parody ad firing back at an episode of a "Sex and the City" reboot TV series that suggested the company's exercise bikes can be lethal. The stock was last up about 2.5%, partly recovering from a route of over 5% on Friday that was blamed on a scene in the just-released series premiere. In the scene, the fictional Mr. Big suffers a fatal heart attack after taking a Peloton bike class.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)