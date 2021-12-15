Left Menu

'Fast and Furious 10' gets new release date

'Fast and Furious' fans have to wait a little more to see the 10th installment of the action film as Universal has pushed back the release date.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 11:31 IST
'Fast and Furious 10' gets new release date
Vin Diesel in a still from 'F9' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Fast and Furious' fans have to wait a little more to see the 10th installment of the action film as Universal has pushed back the release date. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the much-anticipated movie will be released on May 19, 2023, instead of April 7, 2023.

The movie that is the second to last movie in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise is penned by Chris Morgan and directed by Justin Lin. 'Fast and Furious 10' was originally scheduled for an April 2 release, this year, but that spot was taken by 'F9' due to the COVID-19 pandemic delays, and was later pushed back to June 25.

The cast of the movie has been under wraps as of now but rumours suggest that the franchise star Vin Diesel will return along with Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez. According to Variety, Dwayne Johnson has already bid adieu to the franchise and it is unclear whether John Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto in the upcoming movies of the franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021