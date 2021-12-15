ZEE5, Applause Entertainment join hands for multi show deal, launch ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Wednesday said they have partnered with Applause Entertainment for a multi-show association, which starts with a new series “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati”.

The two companies will collaborate to create an original content slate of new ZEE5 originals in Hindi across genres, a press release issued here said.

As part of this association, the makers unveiled their first show, titled “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati”, starring Naseeruddin Shah, who will essay the role of a King, and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh will be seen as his daughters.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment the dramedy series will be directed by Gauravv Chawla of ''Baazaar'' fame. ''Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'' will present a unique take on a dysfunctional royal family.

Punit Misra, President - Content and International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said, they are delighted to partner with Applause entertainment.

“We are excited about our partnership with Applause Entertainment. With our shared belief in consumer obsession, coupled with their unique content creation capabilities, I am confident that we will win the hearts of millions,” Misra said in a statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the company has made an effort to associate with content creators across languages and genres this year.

“We are glad to bring a like-minded partner on board to create compelling content together and launch quality originals, exclusively available on ZEE5. Applause Entertainment has had a strong record of creating some of the most popular shows of recent times and with this association, ZEE5 is confident of enriching our content slate even further,” Kalra said.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, he is thrilled about their first association with ZEE5 with “Kaun Banegi Shikarwati”.

“It is a light-hearted, heart-warming dramedy that is both quirky and delightful, and boasts a stellar cast of actors. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with ZEE5 and help contribute in a small way to their global ambition,” Nair said.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Emmay Entertainment who is backing the show, shared “Kaun Banegi Shikarwati” will narrate the quintessential story of an Indian family that’s replete with oddities and conflicts.

“But at the core of it, lies unfiltered emotions that’s sure to resonate strongly with the masses. We are delighted to partner with Applause in creating this wonderful show and are excited to release it to global audiences on ZEE5,” Advani said.

“Kaun Banegi Shikharwati” also stars Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha in key roles.

The show will premiere on ZEE5 in January 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)