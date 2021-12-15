Left Menu

My home is no 'hotspot' of COVID-19: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:47 IST
My home is no 'hotspot' of COVID-19: Karan Johar
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus. On Wednesday, Karan took to Instagram and issued a statement in which he gave health updates about his family members. He also clarified details about his recent get together at his home with a few members of the film industry.

"My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them," Karan informed. Karan's statement comes a few days after he received backlash for throwing a "party" at his house amid Omicron scare.

Responding to such criticism, Karan said that he did not throw any "party" but only hosted an "intimate gathering" for eight people, and has been following all protocols. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, who recently contracted COVID-19, both were a part of the particular gathering. "To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all," he added.

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, who was also a part of the intimate gathering at Karan's house, has tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021