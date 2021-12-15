Left Menu

'Sing 2' to hit Indian theatres on December 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:48 IST
'Sing 2' to hit Indian theatres on December 31
  • Country:
  • India

Universal Picture's much awaited animated feature film ''Sing 2'' will release in India on December 31.

The film is a sequel to 2016 movie of the same name that voice starred actors like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly.

''Sing 2'' will follow McConaughey's Buster Moon and his troupe as they plan to perform in Redshore City to put on a show for a media mogul while working to enlist a legendary rock star to perform with them.

Music legend Bono is voice starring in the movie as Clay Calloway, a recluse, who the Koala Buster Moon and friends attempt to bring out of his self-inflicted retirement.

''Sing 2'' is written and directed by Garth Jennings, who helmed the original. The sequel also features new characters voiced by actors Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021