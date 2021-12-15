'Sing 2' to hit Indian theatres on December 31

Universal Picture's much awaited animated feature film ''Sing 2'' will release in India on December 31.

The film is a sequel to 2016 movie of the same name that voice starred actors like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly.

''Sing 2'' will follow McConaughey's Buster Moon and his troupe as they plan to perform in Redshore City to put on a show for a media mogul while working to enlist a legendary rock star to perform with them.

Music legend Bono is voice starring in the movie as Clay Calloway, a recluse, who the Koala Buster Moon and friends attempt to bring out of his self-inflicted retirement.

''Sing 2'' is written and directed by Garth Jennings, who helmed the original. The sequel also features new characters voiced by actors Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

