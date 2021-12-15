Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji seek blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of 'Brahmastra' poster launch

Before the launch of the motion poster of their most-awaited film 'Brahmastra' on Wednesday, actor Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the capital to seek God's blessings. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a few pictures from her holy visit to the gurudwara. In the images, she can be seen happily striking a pose with Ayan. She looks extremely graceful in mint green ethnic suit.

"blessings.. gratitude .. light," Alia captioned the post. For the unversed, Alia along with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan will unveil the motion poster of 'Brahmastra' today at Thyagraj Stadium Complex in New Delhi.

'Brahmastra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, is backed by Karan Johar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)