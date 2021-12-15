Sisodia launches theme song of play to be organised on life of BR Ambedkar

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday launched the theme song of a play based on the life of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar which would be organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on January 5.

“Babasaheb laid the foundation of modern India. This play is an effort to express our gratitude towards Babasaheb's contribution towards the county in this 75th year of independence. Today, we are launching the theme song of the play with Indian Ocean band,” Sisodia said while launching the song at the Specialised School of Excellence at Kalkaji.

He said the duration of the song is 5.30 minutes. Indian Ocean band members performed the song which goes as “Jab tak Jan Gan Man ka maan rahega, jab tak ye samvidhan rahega, Jab tak hindustan rahega…Babasaheb ka naam rahega”.

Sisodia said there is a tradition to express gratitude towards legends through big plays or arts in foreign countries but such a big stage play was never organised in India before this.

“This tradition is being started in India by the Arvind Kejriwal government. This play will be very grand and free for all. I appeal everyone to come and watch it,” Sisodia said. Earlier this month, paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Chief Minister Kejriwal had announced that an international level stage play based on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar will be organised at the JLN Stadium on January 5.

He had said the play will be staged by well-known actors with international level production. Kejriwal had said there will be 50 shows of the play on a 100 feet long stage.

