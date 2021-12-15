Delhi Police reunites missing woman with family

A 26-year-old woman, who left her husband's house in Haryana's Sonipat along with her two daughters as she suspected him of having an illicit affair, was traced in Punjab's Amritsar and reunited with her family, police said on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Police, the woman and her children had gone missing from Kashmiri Gate area of the national capital on October 29.

The woman hails from Bela in Uttar Pradesh and had been staying with her parents after leaving her husband in the first week of October, suspecting him of having an extramarital affair with his sister-in-law, police said, adding the couple got married in 2015 and often quarelled over the issue.

However, the woman's father decided to take her and the children back to Sonipat after talking to his son-in-law, police said.

They took a bus from Bela and reached Anand Vihar Terminal here on the night of October 28. They then boarded an auto-rickshaw and reached Kashmiri Gate at around 5 am, police said.

When her father went to the washroom, she escaped along with her daughters. Later, her father informed police, they said.

Police said the phone number of the woman was put on surveillance and it was revealed that she was heading towards Punjab. Her last location was traced in Ludhiana and she was in contact with some people there.

The woman was inspired by TV series 'Crime Patrol' and knowing that police would be looking for her, after every call, she would remove the SIM card from her mobile phone, they said. She also bought a new phone number in Ludhiana.

A team of head constable Shivraj, constable Vikas and woman constable Seema reached Ludhiana on November 13 which was coordinating with assistant sub-inspector Vinod Walia. They also took the 30-year-old husband of the woman along with them.

Acting on a tip-off, the team found the woman and her daughters in a gurdwara in Amritsar, police said.

They were brought back to Delhi on November 14 and the woman was given counselling following which, she was reunited with her husband, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)