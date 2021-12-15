Aparshakti Khurana unveils his look from film 'Dhoka Round D Corner'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has treated fans with his look from new film 'Dhoka Round D Corner'. Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture in which he can be seen sporting short hair, clad in a brown and orange shirt. He can also be seen holding a gun in his hand.

Alongside the image, Aparshakti informed that the film also stars R. Madhavan and Darshan Kumaar. "Just found this in my photo gallery. Looking forward to Dhoka, a @tseriesfilms suspense thriller. It launches @khushalikumar also starring @actormaddy @darshankumaar and is directed by @kookiegulati. P.S - Releasing soon in 2022," Aparshakti captioned the post.

Talking more about his role, he shared, "Attempting a genre that I have never done before is certainly a challenge, but it is something that I have been wanted to do since a very long time. Extremely delighted by the response I have been getting for the first look of the film. Let's get cracking with loads of action ahead." Directed by Kookie Gulati, 'Dhoka Round D Corner' will release in 2022. (ANI)

