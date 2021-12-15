Left Menu

Zoa Morani excited about new series 'The Chosen One'

After making her presence felt in Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish', actor Zoa Morani is now all set to appear in new web series titled 'The Chosen One'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:58 IST
Zoa Morani excited about new series 'The Chosen One'
Zoa Morani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After making her presence felt in Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish', actor Zoa Morani is now all set to appear in new web series titled 'The Chosen One'. Directed by Gauravv Chawla, the upcoming project also features Rasika Duggal and Ishwaq Singh.

Talking about the series, Zoa said, "It's stepping into a different genre for me for the first time, I've got the pin and needle's in anticipation of how this will turn out. I am so grateful to get an opportunity to try something new in the vast storytelling world, the fascination just keeps increasing ...fingers crossed." Backed by Nikhil Advani's Production, Emmay Entertainment, 'The Chosen One' is reportedly based on a sensitive story that revolves around love and friendship set in a supernatural genre. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021