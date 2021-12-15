After 2 yrs, Jaipur to host Lokrang Festival from Thursday

More than 650 artists from various states will perform during the 11-day Lokrang Festival 2021 at the Jawahar Kala Kendra (JKK) here starting Thursday, organisers said.

The event, organised by the state's department of art and culture and Rural Non-Farm Development Agency, will comprise a handicrafts fair and Rajasthani language writing festival. Shilpgram, a rural arts and crafts complex in JKK, will host the handicrafts fair that is aimed at bringing artistic products and delicacies from across the country under one roof. ''Lokrang is JKK's popular annual event. This edition, it is bringing colours of folk arts. It will be celebrated with due COVID-19 protocols,'' Principal Secretary (Art and Culture) Gayatri Rathore said. The event was not held last year due to the pandemic. Apart from Rajasthan, artists from West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Assam, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will render various folk dance performances. Lokrang will offer visitors the taste of India and its vibrant heritage, the organisers said.

