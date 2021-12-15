UNESCO heritage statue to Kolkata's Durga Puja matter of great pride and joy: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed UNESCOs decision to accord heritage status to Kolkatas Durga puja festival as a matter of great pride and joy for every Indian.The UNESCO has accorded heritage status to Durga Puja festival in West Bengal capital. And, Kolkatas Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have. PTI KR RT RT
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed UNESCO's decision to accord heritage status to Kolkata's Durga puja festival as a ''matter of great pride and joy for every Indian''.
The UNESCO has accorded heritage status to Durga Puja festival in West Bengal capital. ''Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India,'' the UN agency posted on Twitter with a picture of an idol of the goddess attached to it.
Lauding the development, Modi tweeted, ''A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata's Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have.'' PTI KR RT RT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Indian
- Narendra Modi
- UNESCO
- Kolkata's
- West Bengal
- India
- Kolkata
- Durga Puja
ALSO READ
Kolkata's Alipore Zoo introduces short-term adoption of animals
West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions in wake of Omicron scare
There is no UPA now, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.
World Bank approves $135m loan to improve electricity supply in West Bengal, India
Upgrade existing facilities for cancer treatment in Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha: Par panel