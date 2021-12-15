Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Upcoming actor Shanaya Kapoor on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19, two days after her mother, jewellery designer and film personality Maheep Kapoor contracted the virus.

Shanaya took to Instagram and wrote she had earlier tested negative for the virus but upon a retest, her reports came out positive. The 22-year-old, whose father is actor Sanjay Kapoor, wrote she has mild symptoms and is under quarantine.

''I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, however, while testing again as precaution, the results came positive. ''I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone,'' Shanaya said. On Monday, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Maheep tested positive for COVID-19. Sanjay had earlier told PTI that Maheep, who is fully vaccinated, had ''no symptoms'' and was under home quarantine. There were, however, reports that the actors, close friends of filmmaker Karan Johar, tested positive after attending a party with the director.

Earlier in the day, Johar rubbished media reports that his “intimate gathering” with friends was not a “party”, adding that his Bandra residence was not a “COVID hotspot” as claimed.

The 49-year-old filmmaker also said no one in his family had contracted the virus.

''To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an eight person intimate gathering is not a ‘party’... And my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of COVID.

“All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts” he added.

