IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath calls on PM
- Country:
- India
Indian-American Gita Gopinath, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
The meeting comes days after the IMF announced that she is being promoted as its First Deputy Managing Director.
She would replace Geoffrey Okamoto who plans to leave the Fund early next year. Gopinath, who was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022, has served as the IMF's chief economist for three years.
''Chief Economist of the IMF, @GitaGopinath called on PM @narendramodi,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted along with a couple of photographs from the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Indian student's fight against caste discrimination raises Dalit hopes
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal joins growing power club of Indian-origin executives helming global giants
‘Very large’ number of Indians may be protected from Omicron: Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel
Over six lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in last five years:Govt
1st French omicron case on Indian Ocean island of Reunion