IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath calls on PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:18 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GitaGopinath)
Indian-American Gita Gopinath, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The meeting comes days after the IMF announced that she is being promoted as its First Deputy Managing Director.

She would replace Geoffrey Okamoto who plans to leave the Fund early next year. Gopinath, who was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022, has served as the IMF's chief economist for three years.

''Chief Economist of the IMF, @GitaGopinath called on PM @narendramodi,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted along with a couple of photographs from the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

