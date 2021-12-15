Dilip Joshi's daughter embraces grey hair at her wedding, netizens heap praises on her

Left Menu

Beauty comes in all colours -- and that's what actor Dilip Joshi's daughter conveyed beautifully at her wedding.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:29 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Beauty comes in all colours -- and that's what actor Dilip Joshi's daughter conveyed beautifully at her wedding. Dilip's daughter Niyati got married to her beau Yashovardhan Mishra recently.

Sharing a few pictures from the ceremony, Dilip took to Instagram and wished Niyati a happy married life. "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand... that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple," he wrote.

Niyati's wedding pictures garnered netizens' attention a lot as she proudly flaunted her grey hair on her big day. Praising Niyati, a social media user wrote, "Thank you for not hiding your grey hair. Beautiful pictures."

Another one commented, "The bride has the guts to keep her hair grey at her wedding days. Kudos to her courage." The ceremony was performed as per traditional Gujarati rituals. (ANI)

