'I miss my father terribly today': Ranbir Kapoor at 'Brahmastra' motion poster launch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor paid a small emotional tribute to his late father Rishi Kapoor at the official poster launch event of his upcoming movie 'Brahmastra' in the national capital on Wednesday. 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukherjee with lead actors Ranbir and Alia Bhatt was also present at the event. After unveiling the official poster of the much-anticipated movie, Ranbir got emotional and recalled his conversation with his father about the film that was under production for more than eight years.

"I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of the film, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us. 'What are you guys doing? Who takes so long to make a film? Who spends so much money? Ranbir, you are not making a penny on this film. Nobody watches a VFX film in the country?' But I believe he is here somewhere and I hope he is proud. I hope he is smiling," Ranbir said. Ranbir then asked the audience in attendance to join him as he paid tributes to the late legendary star, who died in 2020 fighting his long battle with cancer.

The 39-year-old star sang a few lines of the actor's popular song 'Om Shanti Om' from the 1980 romantic thriller 'Karz'. Ranbir then invited his lady love Alia on the stage saying that without her, he couldn't talk about "heart and love".

Alia also said that she got emotional on hearing Ranbir speak about his father. "I am sorry but right now I am a little emotional because of what you said. I immediately started to..." Alia said fighting back tears as Ranbir patted her back.

She also said that it was a "big day" for the film's team as they finally unveiled the motion poster of their much-awaited movie. "This has been such a long journey. It is a big day for us. I am shaking," the 28-year-old said.

Ayan's magnum opus, the 'Brahmastra' trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022.

The second and third parts of 'Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026. (ANI)

