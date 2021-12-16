Left Menu

Ben Schwartz boards cast of Universal film 'Renfield'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-12-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 09:39 IST
Ben Schwartz boards cast of Universal film 'Renfield'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Sonic the Hedgehog'' star Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of Universal's upcoming monster movie ''Renfield''.

The film centres on Dracula's henchman R M Renfield, who was a prominent figure in author Bram Stoker's cult classic 1897 novel.

In the book, Renfield was a patient in an asylum with an obsession for drinking blood, deluded into thinking he would find immortality.

He bows at the feet of the vampire king, who feeds him insects and rats and dangles everlasting life in front of him.

The movie will feature actor Nicholas Hoult as Renfield and Nicolas Cage as Dracula.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schwartz will essay the role of a mobster.

The movie will also feature ''Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings'' star Awkwafina in an undisclosed role. ''The Tomorrow War'' director Chris McKay is directing the feature film which is based on an original story outline from Robert Kirkman, the creator of ''The Walking Dead''.

Ryan Ridley has penned the script.

The film, set up at Universal Pictures, will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. Schwartz is currently looking forward to the release of ''Sonic the Hedgehog 2'', the sequel to his 2020 blockbuster ''Sonic the Hedgehog''. The actor will also star in filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Apple TV Plus miniseries ''The Afterparty'' as well as the second season of Netflix show ''Space Force''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021