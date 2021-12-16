Left Menu

Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog to Sony in $500 mln deal -Billboard

Warner Music bought worldwide rights to Bowie's catalog in September, and Dylan sold his back catalog of more than 600 songs in December last year to Universal Music Group at a purchase price widely reported as $300 million. Sony's Columbia Records, where Springsteen recorded his music, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Multiple Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about $500 million, entertainment publication Billboard said on Wednesday, citing sources. The sale will give Sony ownership of the rock music legend's entire catalog, including 15-times platinum album 'Born In U.S.A' and five-times platinum 'The River,' Billboard reported.

Sony's Columbia Records, where Springsteen recorded his music, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Springsteen could not be reached.

