Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' to hit theatres in August 2022

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 10:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
South star Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India movie ''Liger'' will release theatrically on August 25, 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Thursday.

The upcoming sports drama is directed by Puri Jagannath of ''Pokkiri'' fame. He is also producing the movie along with Johar's Dharma Productions.

Johar took to Twitter to share the release date of the film, which will also feature actor Ananya Pandey and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

''The Action, the Thrill, & The Madness - it's going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022,'' the filmmaker wrote.

Johar also said the team will present the ''first glimpse'' of the movie on December 31.

In the film, Deverakonda stars as a boxer and though the makers haven't shared details about Tyson's role, the two will reportedly have a face-off in the ring.

''Liger'' will be released theatrically in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

