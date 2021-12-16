Left Menu

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer untitled romantic comedy-drama wrapped

Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's upcoming untitled romantic comedy-drama starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy has been wrapped up.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 10:27 IST
Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer untitled romantic comedy-drama wrapped
Sendhil Ramamurthy, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz (L to R) (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's upcoming untitled romantic comedy-drama starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy has been wrapped up. After shooting the last schedule of the film in Ooty, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with co-star Pratik Gandhi and wrote, "And just like that, a wonderful winter spell in Ooty comes to an end. As we wrap the shoot of our untitled romantic comedy-drama, will cherish these memories for life. Missed Sendhil and Ileana!"

Pratik also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "And it's a wraaaap!!! A wonderful winter spell in Ooty brings us to a film wrap on Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's untitled romantic comedy-drama about modern relationships directed by @shirshagt. It's been such a beautiful and fun ride with @balanvidya @ileana_official @sendhil_rama" The untitled film directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta is touted as a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021