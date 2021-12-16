Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian passes key test in bid to become a lawyer; Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kim Kardashian passes key test in bid to become a lawyer

Kim Kardashian has cleared a key hurdle in her unconventional quest to become an attorney. The reality television star and entrepreneur said Monday on Twitter that she passed California's First-Year Law Students' Examination—a daylong test required of aspiring lawyers in the state who are not taking the traditional path of attending an accredited law school.

Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters

The newest "Spider-Man" movie adventure won glowing reviews from film critics, and box office analysts predicted the superhero action spectacle would set pandemic-era sales records at cinemas this weekend. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," produced by Sony Corp's movie studio and Walt Disney Co, stars Tom Holland as Marvel's web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. The film opens exclusively in theaters on Friday.

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie dies in Dominican plane crash

A private jet crashed on Wednesday outside Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, killing all nine people on board, including Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, according to the airline and local media. The Gulfstream GIVSP which crashed at Las Americas Airport had left for Miami with two crew members and seven passengers, one of whom was Dominican and the rest of other nationalities, said the airplane's operator, Helidosa Aviation Group.

Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has spoken about addiction to watching pornography, starting at age 11, and how it gave her nightmares and messed her up when she started dating. Eilish, who turns 20 on Saturday, was speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" on Sirius XM radio on Monday.

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

Movie dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globes in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony. "Belfast," set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's Western "The Power of the Dog" got seven nods each. They were followed by global-warming satire "Don't Look Up"; "King Richard," about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the classic musical "West Side Story" and coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza" with four each.

UNESCO honours Congolese rumba as cultural treasure

The heady beats of Congolese rumba were hailed by UNESCO on Tuesday as it added the central African music and dance to its list of global cultural treasures. The Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Republic had submitted a joint bid for their rumba to receive heritage status for its unique sound that melds the drumming of enslaved Africans with the melodies of Spanish colonisers.

A Minute with: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman on 'The Lost Daughter'

Maggie Gyllenhaal brings Elena Ferrante's novel "The Lost Daughter" to the big screen for her directorial debut, a gripping drama about motherhood choices starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Colman plays Leda, who while alone on holiday in Greece, befriends a young mother and daughter. The meeting brings back painful memories of her own decisions towards her children.

