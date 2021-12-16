Steven Yeun, Fab 5 Freddy to produce documentary on artist Nam Jun Paik

Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun is teaming up with hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy to executive produce a feature-length documentary on visionary artist Nam June Paik.

Paik, often referred to as the 'Father of Video Art' and a prophet of the Internet, was one of the first to use television as an artist's canvas and invented the video synthesiser. He died on January 29, 2006, in Miami, Florida at the age of 73.

According to Variety, this is the first authorised documentary made in association with Paik's estate.

The currently untitled production will highlight unseen footage and archival materials and will be completed in 2022. The project will chronicle Paik's life from childhood as he travelled across the world. He fled to Japan from his native South Korea at the outbreak of the Korean War, before moving to Germany and subsequently to New York City where he settled in 1964.

The film will include interviews with and footage of artists he collaborated with, including Davis Bowie, Joseph Beuys, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Charlotte Moorman, Yoko Ono, Jonas Mekas, Allen Ginsberg, Andy Warhol, John Cage, Merce Cunningham, George Maciunas, Bad Brains and John Hanhardt.

Amanda Kim, previously a creative director at Vice Media, is directing and producing the movie. This is her first feature-length documentary. Debutante director Kim added, ''Nam June Paik imagined the ways in which communication technologies and the media could be a tool to foster electronic empathy between different cultures. His vision feels extremely relevant today and I am thrilled to be able to share his inspiring story.'' Jennifer Blei Stockman, David Koh, Amy Hobby and Jesse Wann are also attached as producers.

Stockman and Koh said they hope the film will bring the genius of Paik to the forefront as he is still unrecognised by the larger public. ''Nam June Paik is one of our creative heroes and an inspiration to every artist working today... It is a real honor to work with the estate, the family of the artist and with Amanda Kim,'' the producers said.

Other executive producers are Kenzo Digital, Steven Jang and Florence Sloan. Mariko Munro, Heejung Oh and Alain de la Mata will act as co-producers.

