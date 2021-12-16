MyCinema Global Film Festival returning with second edition

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:42 IST
The second edition of the MyCinema Global Film Festival has been announced with the aim to celebrate and encourage new-age Indie filmmakers.

The festival will once again be held virtually by the pay-per-view OTT company MyCinemaHall on its safe and piracy-protected online platform, a press release stated.

The film gala will provide a unique opportunity for the filmmakers to reach out to global audiences, it added.

The MyCinema Global Film Festival consists of three competitive segments -- MyStory (feature film), MyShorts (short films) and MyFrames (novel films).

MyFrames category encourages film makers to experiment with the medium; they can experiment with the subject & showcase any local issue or noteworthy work in the locality or can experiment with filming techniques like shooting on mobile phone or gopro.

''This is our second edition. Last year we hosted a Bengali Short Film Festival MyShorts. Encouraged by the spontaneous and tremendous response we received last year, we decided to widen the scope this year. MyCinema Global is open to filmmakers across the world.

''It includes Feature films, Short films and Documentaries. We have already seen great responses. Apart from different Indian languages, we have received entries from France, Spain, Italy and Brazil. A festival like MyCinema Global encourages budding filmmakers to showcase their creations to the global audience,'' MyCinemaHall CEO and Managing Director Kalyanmoy Chatterjee said in a statement.

Filmmaker Atanu Ghosh, best known for his 2017 movie ''Mayurakshi'' that was awarded the National Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali, will lead the jury.

He will be joined by renowned film editor Arghyaakmal Mitra, four-time National award-winning audiographer Bishwadeep Chatterjee and famous theatre and film personality Sohag Sen.

''I feel it's a great opportunity for storytellers from different parts of the country and abroad to showcase their work and make a mark globally. I hope the festival continues for years together and wishes it every success,'' Ghosh said.

The last date for filmmakers to submit their films for the festival is December 31, 2021.

