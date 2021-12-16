Daisy Ridley to star in, produce indie drama 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'

''Star Wars'' star Daisy Ridley is set to feature in and produce ''Sometimes I Think About Dying'', an independent drama based on a short film of the same name.

The movie, also inspired by the play ''Killers by Armento'', is directed by Rachel Lambert of ''In The Radiant City'' fame.

According to Deadline, the film revolves around Fran who likes to think about dying.

''It brings a sensation to her quiet life. When she makes the new guy at work laugh, it leads to more: a date, a slice of pie, a conversation, a spark. The only thing standing in their way is Fran herself,'' reads the synopsis.

Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, and Katy Wright-Mead have penned the script of ''Sometimes I Think About Dying''.

Dave Merheje, Meg Stalter, Bree Elrod, Brittany O'Grady and Parvesh Cheena are also part of the cast of the film.

Alex Saks, Dori Rath, Lauren Beveridge and Brett Beveridge are also producing alongside Ridley.

Mariela Villa, Steven Weisman, Kyle Eaton are co-producing.

The film recently wrapped production in Oregon.

Ridley will next star in ''The Marsh King's Daughter'', an adaptation of the psychological-thriller novel of the same name. Her upcoming line-up also includes Mathieu Kassovitz's futuristic thriller, ''Mind Fall'' and Disney Plus' ''Young Woman and the Sea''.

