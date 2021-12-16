Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:09 IST
Ann Dowd joins cast of political thriller 'The Independent'
Emmy-winning star Ann Dowd has boarded the cast of upcoming political thriller ''The Independent''.

Dowd, best known for her role in hit Hulu series ''The Handmaid's Tale'', will star alongside Jodie Turner-Smith, Brian Cox and John Cena in the movie, to be directed by Amy Rice, reported Deadline.

Set in the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history, the film follows an idealistic young journalist (Turner-Smith) who teams up with her idol (Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.

Cena and Dowd play opposing Presidential candidates. Rice will direct the film from a Black List script penned by Evan Parter.

''The Independent'' will be produced by Ryan Cunningham of Anonymous Content along with Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures, Thea Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange and Parter.

The film is currently shooting in New York and scheduled for a theatrical release in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

