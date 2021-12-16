Left Menu

Grateful to be part of a wonderful team: Alia Bhatt on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' going to Berlinale 2022

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday celebrated the official selection of her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival next year, saying she is grateful to part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.The crime drama feature, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidis book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, will have its world premiere in the Berlinale Special Gala section.So grateful to be part of a wonderful team that now celebrates its official selection to the BerlinFilmFestival2022.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:33 IST
Grateful to be part of a wonderful team: Alia Bhatt on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' going to Berlinale 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday celebrated the official selection of her much-awaited film ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' at the 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival next year, saying she is ''grateful'' to part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

The crime drama feature, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”, will have its world premiere in the Berlinale Special Gala section.

''So grateful to be part of a wonderful team that now celebrates its official selection to the #BerlinFilmFestival2022. See you on 18th February, 2022,'' Bhatt wrote on Twitter.

The magnum opus features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

After the 2019 musical drama ''Gully Boy'', the upcoming film marks Bhatt's second outing at the film gala.

''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi.

Produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited, the film is set to be released theatrically on February 18 next year. One of the world's largest public film festivals and an indispensable forum for the global film community, Berlin International Film Festival will be held from February 10 to February 20, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021