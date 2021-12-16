Left Menu

National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria to helm espionage thriller 'Ulajh'

National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria has joined hands with Junglee Pictures Limited to helm an espionage thriller titled 'Ulajh'.

National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria has joined hands with Junglee Pictures Limited to helm an espionage thriller titled 'Ulajh'. Junglee Pictures Limited known for producing high concept and entertaining films like 'Raazi', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Talvar' is all set with its next titled; 'Ulajh' a stylised espionage drama with high scale production.

To be fronted by an A-list actor, the film is a high-octane female-led spy thriller and is expected to be an edge-of-the-seat, visual delight with twists and turns. The studio has joined hands with director Sudhanshu Saria who won a National Award for his film 'Knock Knock Knock' (2019). Sudhanshu has previously directed the critically acclaimed film "Loev" which is streaming on Netflix and is currently working on two series, one for each leading streaming platform, including the third season of Delhi Crime.

Sudhanshu shared, "In a time of perfection and superheroes, it's wonderful to have a script that dares to look at themes of failure and redemption in a relevant and gripping way. Parveez has written an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a phenomenal female protagonist, and I can't wait to bring it to life for audiences worldwide." 'Ulajh', penned by veteran writer Parveez Shaikh of 'Queen' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame, is a script that has created quite some excitement and anticipation within the industry.

The film will be one of the few female-led espionage thrillers to be shot extensively in scenic international locations and is set to go on floors in 2022. The film follows a female protagonist from a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf on her first international posting. (ANI)

