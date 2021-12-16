Left Menu

16-yr-old alleges gang-rape in Jaipur; complaint filed

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:53 IST
16-yr-old alleges gang-rape in Jaipur; complaint filed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A girl has accused four men of gang-raping and blackmailing her on the basis of a video they shot during the crime here.

The 16-year-old alleged that Vishwas Meena, Tarachand Meena and Krishna Meena abducted her from her farm in June, took her to an isolated place and gang-raped her. Another accused, Sachin Meena, who was already present there, joined the other three.

The girl said the accused had shot a video of the gang-rape and threatened her of leaking it in case she spilt the beans.

She said she narrated her ordeal to her mother only recently after the four men again tried to abduct her from the farm, after which a complaint was lodged at Bassi police station.

"A medical examination of the girl has been conducted and the matter is being investigated," Station House Officer, Bassi, Surendra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

