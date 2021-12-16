Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor shares 'love in the times of Corona' moment with Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, shared a glimpse of "love in the times of Corona" with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:18 IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, shared a glimpse of "love in the times of Corona" with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Bebo posted a picture of Saif from a distance, that she had clicked from a window or a balcony.

In the picture, Saif, standing at the opposite building's roof, can be seen sipping a hot beverage. Kareena wrote, "Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era. Don't forget guys!!! It's lurking..."

The '3 Idiots' actor had tested positive for the deadly virus on December 13 after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house on December 8. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, Karan has not contracted it.

Bebo's house help has also tested positive for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

