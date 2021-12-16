Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian passes key test in bid to become a lawyer; Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kim Kardashian passes key test in bid to become a lawyer

Kim Kardashian has cleared a key hurdle in her unconventional quest to become an attorney. The reality television star and entrepreneur said Monday on Twitter that she passed California's First-Year Law Students' Examination—a daylong test required of aspiring lawyers in the state who are not taking the traditional path of attending an accredited law school.

Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters

The newest "Spider-Man" movie adventure won glowing reviews from film critics, and box office analysts predicted the superhero action spectacle would set pandemic-era sales records at cinemas this weekend. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," produced by Sony Corp's movie studio and Walt Disney Co, stars Tom Holland as Marvel's web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. The film opens exclusively in theaters on Friday.

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie dies in Dominican plane crash

A private jet crashed minutes after taking off outside Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing all nine people on board, including Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, according to the airline and airport operator. The Gulfstream GIVSP which crashed at Las Americas Airport had left for Miami with two crew members and seven passengers, one of whom was Dominican and the rest of other nationalities, said the airplane's operator, Helidosa Aviation Group.

Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has spoken about an addiction to watching pornography, starting at age 11, and how it gave her nightmares and messed her up when she started dating. Eilish, who turns 20 on Saturday, was speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" on Sirius XM radio on Monday.

UNESCO honours Congolese rumba as cultural treasure

The heady beats of Congolese rumba were hailed by UNESCO on Tuesday as it added the central African music and dance to its list of global cultural treasures. The Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Republic had submitted a joint bid for their rumba to receive heritage status for its unique sound that melds the drumming of enslaved Africans with the melodies of Spanish colonisers.

A Minute with: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman on 'The Lost Daughter'

Maggie Gyllenhaal brings Elena Ferrante's novel "The Lost Daughter" to the big screen for her directorial debut, a gripping drama about motherhood choices starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Colman plays Leda, who while alone on holiday in Greece, befriends a young mother and daughter. The meeting brings back painful memories of her own decisions towards her children.

A Minute With: Nile Rodgers on guitars, music and charity

After a career spanning six decades, veteran guitarist, composer and producer Nile Rodgers is focused on his charity work as much as music these days. The Grammy Award winner who rose to fame in the 1970s with band Chic and hit song "Le Freak", has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in music including David Bowie and Madonna and been an influential guitarist, but is now selling some prized possessions for charity.

Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog to Sony in $500 million deal -Billboard

Multiple Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about $500 million, entertainment publication Billboard said on Wednesday, citing sources. The sale will give Sony ownership of the rock music legend's entire catalog, including 15-times platinum album 'Born In The U.S.A' and five-times platinum 'The River,' Billboard reported.

