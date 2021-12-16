Gauri Khan shares first Instagram post after Aryan Khan controversy

Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan is back to work in full swing, post her son Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri shared a sneak peek of her latest project, the new Falguni Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad.

She wrote the caption, "A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can't wait to share more details!" Friends, fans and members of the film industry got excited to see Gauri back to work and dropped in good wishes for the Khan family.

"So good to see u back at work Gauri," filmmaker Farah Khan wrote. "Hoping Shah rukh sir back with the same way on Instagram soon," a fan added.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday relieved Aryan Khan from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week. However, the court directed him to appear before Delhi's Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned.

Aryan Khan along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the High Court on October 28 in the drugs-on-cruise case. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case.

Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)

