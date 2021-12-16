Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar completes 80 years since she first sang for radio

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, on Thursday, completed 80 years since the first time she sang songs in the studio for radio.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:28 IST
Lata Mangeshkar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, on Thursday, completed 80 years since the first time she sang songs in the studio for radio. Taking to her Twitter handle to mark the special day, the 92-year-old singer penned a note in Hindi, which roughly translates as: "On 16 December 1941, I sang 2 songs for the first time in the studio for radio after seeking the blessings of late mai and baba. Today, this event is completing 80 years."

Further, she thanked her fans for their love and blessings. "In these 80 years, I have got immense love and blessings from the public. I believe that I will always keep getting your love and blessings," she added.

Along with the heartfelt note, she posted a monochrome picture of herself from her younger days. Fans poured love-filled messages in the comments section.

"Pyar aur sneh Lata Ji, thank you for all songs, god bless you," a social media user wrote. "Lata Didi, there wasn't anyone nor shall be anyone like you... The Golden Voice," another added.

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942, is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She is known for iconic songs like 'Aayegaa Aanewala', 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

