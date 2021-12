Ghislaine Maxwell's defense calls former Epstein assistant as first witness

Ghislaine Maxwell's defense kicked off its case in the British socialite's sex abuse trial on Thursday, calling a former assistant to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein as its first witness. Since the trial began on Nov. 29, the jury has heard testimony from four women who said Maxwell groomed them between 1994 and 2004 for abuse by Epstein.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. Cimberly Espinosa, 55, testified that she was hired as a legal assistant to Epstein's company in 1996. She said she then changed roles to work as Maxwell's executive assistant from November of 1996 until 2002.

"We were together just about every day," she said. Under questioning by Maxwell attorney Christian Everdell, Espinosa testified that she worked with several other women who were receptionists or executive assistants to Epstein and Maxwell.

Espinosa said Maxwell was a demanding boss but that she learned a lot from her. "I highly respected Ghislaine," Espinosa said. "I looked up to her very much."

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Her attorneys argue that she is being scapegoated for the late financier's alleged conduct because he is dead. In its case, which is expected to last two to four days, Maxwell's lawyers are likely to continue attempting to undermine her accusers' credibility https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ghislaine-maxwells-lawyers-focus-her-defense-memory-manipulation-money-2021-12-15 by asserting that the women's memories have faded over the years and that they are motivated by money to implicate Maxwell.

The prosecution rested its case on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)