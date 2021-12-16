Left Menu

Ex-servicemen Kerala wing of Madras Regiment celebrates 50th Battle Honour Day

The Ex-servicemen Kerala Wing of 16th Battalion Madras regiment Travancore on Thursday observed the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations Indo-Pak War of 1971 as the 50th Battle Honour Day.The celebrations started after the wreath laying ceremony at the War memorial by the Commanding Officer of 16 Madras Regiment and Army Veterans.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:12 IST
The celebrations started after the wreath laying ceremony at the War memorial by the Commanding Officer of 16 Madras Regiment and Army Veterans. Aditya Varma of Travancore Royal Family lit the Diya and formally inaugurated the functions. Malayalam film actor Krishna Kumar was the guest of honour. War veterans from 16 Madras regiment-- Major P B R Kumaran, Captain Anil Kumar, Captain Gopi and Captain Rajan, were felicitated in the function, a Defence release said. The war veterans shared their courageous acts of war and the fallen heroes were remembered and their families were felicitated during the event. During the function, history and contributions of 16 Madras regiment for the victory of 1971 war, especially the battle of Basantar, which was one of the biggest turning points in India’s war victory over Pakistan, were televised. Various cultural programmes and friendly meets of the 16 Madras Regiment family were organised.

The 16th Battalion the Madras Regiment (Travancore) was formerly known as the 2nd Travancore Nayar Infantry and was integrated with the Indian Army in April 1951 while serving in Jammu & Kashmir. In May 1954, the battalion was re-designated as ''16th Battalion The Madras Regiment (Travancore)'' and played a major role in the success of 1971 Indo-Pak War. PTI RRT BN BN

