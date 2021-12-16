Left Menu

Startled by suicide cases in shooting community, Abhinav Bindra offers help to NRAI

Through this letter, I wish to offer the time energy of my team to help the athletes, coaches, administrators, parents, and others in the sporting ecosystem in need.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:14 IST
Startled by suicide cases in shooting community, Abhinav Bindra offers help to NRAI
  • Country:
  • India

Startled by the news of multiple cases of death by suicide of promising athletes, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has offered to help shooters in these stressful times through his foundation.

On Thursday, 26-year-old shooter Konica Layak was found hanging at her residence in Bengal's Howrah district with a suicide note.

This is the fourth case of death by suicide in recent months in the shooting fraternity, raising serious questions.

Recently, young pistol shooter Khushpreet Kaur Sandhu, who had made her junior India debut at the last World Championship in Lima, committed suicide after registering low scores at the Nationals.

Before that, two more shooters — Hunardeep Singh Sohal and Namanveer Singh Brar — also took the extreme step. ''I am writing to bring your kind attention to recent incidents of athlete suicides in the country. The news has startled me on a very personal note and I feel that to prevent any further loss of lives, we must act quickly & responsibly,'' Bindra wrote to NRAI president Raninder Singh.

''Athletes are also human; are prone to anxiety, depression, and need to be given a safe and conducive atmosphere to pursue excellence. Our intention is to help athletes, coaches,'' Bindra wrote in his letter. ''Through this letter, I wish to offer the time & energy of my team to help the athletes, coaches, administrators, parents, and others in the sporting ecosystem in need. ''I hope you will accept my proposal and allow us to conduct a few virtual sessions...focusing on the awareness and mental wellness of stakeholders at all levels in the ecosystem,'' he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021