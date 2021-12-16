Left Menu

BMC to look into Alia Bhatt's alleged quarantine rules violation

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has allegedly violated quarantine rules, as per the latest reports.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 23:27 IST
BMC to look into Alia Bhatt's alleged quarantine rules violation
Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has allegedly violated quarantine rules, as per the latest reports. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health committee Chairperson Rajul Patel confirmed to ANI that she has given instructions to local municipal officers to look into alleged quarantine rules violation by actor Alia Bhatt and to take the necessary actions.

Alia travelled to the national capital on Wednesday for the motion poster launch of her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. She was accompanied by the director Ayan Mukherji and her co-star and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, in the film industry, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had tested positive for the deadly virus on December 13 after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house on December 8.

Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has also contracted the disease. However, Karan has tested negative for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021